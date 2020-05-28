REELZ Re-Examines Robin Williams’ Life in ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours of…’

Robin Williams had survived heart surgery and was battling depression before he was found dead at his Marin County home in an apparent suicide in August 2014.

“Depression is rarely the only trigger for suicide,” Dr. Michael Hunter says in the upcoming Autopsy: The Last Hours of… episode on REELZ.

“I’ve discovered that, days before his death, Robin began acting very out of character.”

The late Oscar winner was best known for his roles in Good Morning Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting. In a statement, Williams’s wife, Susan Schneider, said she was “utterly heartbroken” after his passing at the time.

Williams died at the age of 63 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. He was survived by Schneider, sons Zachary and Cody and daughter Zelda.

According to Dr. Hunter, “there is evidence of a terminal condition that no one knew about. Not even Robin Williams himself.”

