Rosie O’Donnell has been spotted on the set of And Just Like That for the first time since announcing her casting news in May.

O’Donnell, 62, was seen filming a late-night scene for the HBO Max series in Times Square with Cynthia Nixon on Friday, May 31. O’Donnell wore a Wicked musical T-shirt and hid a Playbill in her fannypack. The former TV host will be playing a character named Mary in season 3 of the Sex and the City spinoff, which stars Nixon, 58, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis as their respective beloved characters Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

“A Wicked good night in Times Square,” Nixon captioned a photo of herself filming with O’Donnell via Instagram on Saturday, June 1.

In the scene, Nixon wears an emerald green dress and purple wedges. It has not been announced who O’Donnell’s Mary might be to Miranda, but Nixon did open up about her character’s marriage-ending, now-concluded affair with nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) in a new interview with Variety. (The interview seemingly confirmed the rumors that Ramírez, 48, would not be returning to And Just Like That.)

“They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” Nixon said of Ramírez’s Che, who is apparently no longer on the show. “I think they felt, and [creator] Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

So, will Miranda’s new arc involve a romantic relationship with O’Donnell’s Mary? Time will tell.

“Here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” O’Donnell captioned a picture of the season 3, episode 1 script on Instagram May 2.

Parker, 59, has also been photographed filming for And Just Like That, most recently rocking a sparkly, teal blue dress on the cobble-stoned streets of NYC. Davis, 59, has similarly filmed scenes for AJLT, including one with Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley.

The only original cast member who did not join the new show upon its series debut was Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the iconic Samantha Jones. The actress, 67, later made a brief cameo in the season 2 finale, where she spoke to Parker’s Carrie over the phone from the backseat of a car. (AJLT explained that Carrie and Samantha had a falling out after Carrie no longer needed Samantha’s publicity services.)

“This is as far as I’m going to go,” Cattrall told Entertainment Weekly of the short appearance. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”