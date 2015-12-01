Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard shared 25 fun facts about herself with Us Weekly. Girl Meets World airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

1. I’ve had the same teddy bear since I was very little. He travels with me everywhere.

2. Whenever I go to New York, I always see at least one Broadway play.

3. I love chocolate — especially dark chocolate! I like to use the excuse that it’s good for me, because of the antioxidants.

4. I love singing Broadway show tunes in the car.

5. I am a pescatarian.

6. I am allergic to shellfish, therefore making No. 5 a challenge.

7. When I was little, I had an imaginary friend. She told me my mom was pregnant with my brother before anyone knew.

8. I am not a cat person. Dogs rule!

9. Halloween is my favorite holiday.

10. I played Sandy in my grade school production of Grease.

11. I used to watch Barney a lot.

12. I love the New York Knicks.

13. I did a pilot with Kevin Hart.

14. I still have my Barbie Dream House. I won’t let my mom give it away.

15. I was Elvis for Halloween in the 2nd grade.

16. I can rap to Drake quite well.

17. I used to study Russian ballet.

18. I used to be obsessed with Monsters, Inc. so much that I cut my bangs crooked to look like the character Boo.

19. I love to travel and love other cultures.

20. My favorite food is sushi.

21. Fall is the best season, even in L.A.

22. I’ve had the same best friend since kindergarten.

23. I love roller coasters.

24. I was named after the good witch in an Anne Rice novel.

25. I hate scary movies. Coraline is as scary as it gets for me!

