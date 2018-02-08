Can’t get enough RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3? Neither can we! That’s why we invited some of your favorite All Stars to come and play a game we like to call, What the Web?!

We all know the Internet is filled with all kinds of crazy products. Whether you’ve been sucked into buying that great deal on Amazon or attempted to become the highest bidder on eBay, you’ve likely found yourself adding something to your shopping cart that you may never otherwise have bought in person.

Here are a few of our favorite products found on the internet:

The Dipr

Known as the ultimate cookie spoon, the dipr really fooled the queens. “It’s a modern utensil,” Thorgy Thor told Us. Chi Chi DeVayne guessed, “Oh it’s to get hair out of your face.” Aja, Chi Chi and Thorgy were all pleasantly surprised to find out it is actually a utensil to help you dip cookies into milk!

DuVino Wine Tote

This Neoprene Wine Purse had the queens guessing all kinds of things. “Oh, you can pee in it!” Thorgy Thor guessed.

“Look at the thing on the side. It’s to hold your wine, Thorgy” Chi Chi DeVayne said. Once they found out what it was actually used for, Thorgy insisted she take it home with her… and she did!

Tweexy

“Oh, it’s so cute,” Chi Chi DeVayne told Us. This product had the queens very confused, thinking it could hold a shot glass. “Or maybe I’m just an alcoholic,” Aja told Us. The tweexy, as it is known on the internet, allows you to keep your nail polishing skills under control. Just stick the nail polish bottle into your tweexy to ensure you’ll never have spills again!

Woozie

The Woozie, a wine glass insulator, didn’t leave them stumped for long. However, they initially thought it was to go over the bottle itself. When Aja discovered the Woozie is to keep your wine glass chilled COMMA she told Us, “Send me home! I’m done.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars airs Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.

