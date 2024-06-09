Ryan Seacrest celebrated the legacy of “iconic” Pat Sajak after the longtime Wheel of Fortune host officially exited the game show after four decades.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” Seacrest, 49, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8, alongside a photo of himself with Sajak, 77, and cohost Vanna White.

Sajak said farewell to the game show on Friday, June 7, after hosting more than 8,000 episodes.

“Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers,” Seacrest added. “You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

Seacrest — who already hosts American Idol, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest — is set to take over as Wheel of Fortune host in the fall. Sajak announced last year that he would be retiring from the game show after its 41st season. White, 67, will remain on the show.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak said during his final episode. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

Sajak added that Wheel of Fortune became “more” than he ever hoped after he took over for Chuck Woolery in 1981.

“A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations,” Sajak said. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

White also honored her longtime friend and cohost in a video posted to the game show’s Instagram account on Thursday, June 6.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me but I’m gonna try,” she began. “8,000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.”

White also posted a few memories from their time working together via her Instagram page Friday, writing, “From the sand 🏝️, to the snow ❄️, and the many roads traveled in between – what a wonderful ride it’s been!”

After the supportive reaction to his final episode, Sajak took to X on Friday to simply share, “Thank you all so very much.”