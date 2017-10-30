‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast Reunites: See All the Pics

It’s been 14 years since we last saw them together, but the cast of of Sabrina the Teenage Witch can still cast quite the spell on an audience.

Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina Spellman), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda), Nate Richert (Harvey), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), David Lascher (Josh), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie), Elisa Donovan (Morgan), and even Nick Bakay (voice of Salem) all appeared for their first-ever Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunion panel on Saturday, October 28, at L.A. Comic Con.



Not only did the cast share a ton of behind-the-scenes photos of their weekend together, they also revealed where their characters would be today … and commented on that new, darker version of Sabrina, coming to The CW.

“Aunt Zelda is driving an Uber in the Other Realm,” Broderick stated, while her on-screen sister added, “I think it’s so sad, I think I probably live with Salem [the cat] alone somewhere and pine for Drell … Some pathetic thing.”

Bakay agreed that Salem would still be living with Hilda. “I think we are living together, and Salem is still consigned to being a cat for trying to take over the world,” he said. “I think he’s into Sudoku. I think he’s into role-playing, the whole thing.”

As for Lascher, who played Sabrina’s coworker and brief love interest, he believes Josh is “probably still stalking Sabrina” and became successfully as a photographer.

Ultimately, It was Sabrina and Harvey who wound up together, and today they’d “probably have a 16-year-old,” Richert said. We “probably started our own, like, Hogwarts,” Hart added. “Started our own little witch school, maybe foster some children that are part mortal, part witch, and [teach them] how to navigate that world.”

While the cast was also asked about the darker Sabrina that The CW is currently creating, they agreed that that sounded like a great idea for a new show. “I say screw The CW — we got the project right here,” Barkay said.

Though, the original cast is not at all part of the new show, Hart said during the panel. “The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they’re doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist,” the actress, 41, said. “I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff. I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show.”

