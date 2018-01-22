Yikes! Eagle-eyed viewers noticed during the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, that Judi Dench was announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a “Leading Roll,” not role.

The 83-year-old actress received a nomination for her role in the biographical dramedy Victoria & Abdul. While Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand ended up winning the award, Dench still received plenty of attention on Twitter as viewers poked fun at the onscreen typo.

“Roll? Someone was hungry when they wrote this,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “Sesame, poppy or plain?”

Roll? Someone was hungry when they wrote this 😉 — LindseyMarieBickford (@1TheOtherBlonde) January 22, 2018

Sesame, poppy or Plain? — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) January 22, 2018

The jokes continued to roll (sorry) in throughout the night. “She played a fantastic French bread,” one viewer quipped, to which another responded, “I thought she was the yeast deserving.” A third person chimed in, “Once again, she’s the toast of Hollywood.”

She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018

I thought she was the yeast deserving — eKohnomics (@77cyko) January 22, 2018

Once again, she's the toast of Hollywood. — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) January 22, 2018

Dench and McDormand, 60, were nominated against The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins, Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan and I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner during the star-studded ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, also taking home a supporting actor trophy for Sam Rockwell and best cast. On the TV side, Big Little Lies, This Is Us and Veep each took home two awards.

