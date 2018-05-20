Welcome back to the ‘90s! Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue delivered a one-of-a-kind joint performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20.

Members Salt (real name Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton) and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) ran through some of their biggest hits, including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Push It,” before being joined by En Vogue’s Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett for their iconic collaboration “Whatta Man.”

Prior to taking the stage on Sunday night, Salt-N-Pepa expressed their excitement to join fellow BBMAs performers such as Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez and BTS.

“Thirty years later, we’re still ‘pushing it’ all over the world and we’re still loved and celebrated by fans we grew up with as well as new fans,” the renowned girl group said in a statement in an NBC press release on May 10. “Looking back at all the barriers we’ve broken as women in this very male-dominated genre of music, being the first two female rappers to break the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 is right up there as one of the best moments of our amazing career. We are blessed.”

Salt-N-Pepa disbanded in 2002 but reunited three years later. They found success once again in 2016 when their 1993 song “Shoop” returned to the Billboard charts after being featured in the film Deadpool.

En Vogue also recently returned to the scene. They released their first studio album in 14 years, Electric Café, this April. The lead single, “Rocket,” shot to the Top 10 of the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

