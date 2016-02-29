Oscars 2016

Sam Smith Tearfully Wins at Oscars 2016 in Best Original Song Upset: ‘I Stand Here Tonight as a Proud Gay Man’

By

Future EGOT winner? Sam Smith won his very first Oscar at the 88th Academy Awards at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 28.

The British singer and fellow songwriter Jimmy Napes won in the best original song category for their ballad, “Writing’s on the Wall,” which was written for the 2015 James Bond thriller, Spectre.

Sam Smith

Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith
Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith accept the best original song award for 'Writing's on the Wall' from 'Spectre' on stage during the 88th annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I actually can't breathe right now. Oh, my God. Thank you to this man right here, Jimmy Napes. To all the nominees, you're incredible. Gaga, you're incredible,” Smith, 23, said during his acceptance speech. “I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen, which said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar. If this is the case, even if it isn't the case, I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world.”

“I stand here tonight as a proud gay man, and I hope we can all stand together as equals one day,” the Grammy winner continued. “Thank you so much.”

Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes
Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes hug after winning the best original song award during the 88th annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The win was a bit of an upset, though. Lady Gaga and Diane Warren were also nominated for “Til It Happens to You.” The emotional song about rape is featured in the documentary The Hunting Ground.

Other nominees included Fifty Shades of Grey’s “Earned It,” Racing Extinction’s “Manta Ray” and Youth’s “Simple Song #3.”

Watch Smith’s speech in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!