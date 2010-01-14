Sam Worthington Signs on for Avatar Sequel

Sam Worthington is going blue again for Avatar's sequel.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars in writer-director James Cameron's $1.3 billion grossing CGI blockbuster, will get digitized again as paraplegic marine Jake Sully for the film's follow-up, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Read Us' review of Avatar.

And as Worthington signs on the dotted line, Cameron reveals he's had plans for a sequel even before the flick was released Dec. 18.

"I've had a story line in mind from the start — there are even scenes in Avatar that I kept in because they lead to the sequel," Cameron, who also helmed 1997's Titanic, tells EW's new issue, on stands Friday.

See which other stars have gotten animated for film and TV roles!

"It just makes sense to think of it as a two-or-three-film arc, in terms of the business plan. The [computer generated] plants and trees and creatures and the musculoskeletal rigging of the main characters — that all takes an enormous amount of time to create," he adds. "It'd be a waste not to use it again."

Avatar is up against The Hurt Locker, Inglorious Basterds, Precious and Up in the Air for Best Picture at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!