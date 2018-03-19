Drew Barrymore is retiring … from action.

After a stunt on last season’s Santa Clarita Diet left her hospitalized, “I basically now will only have a stunt double,” she admits. “Those days are over. We’re good. We got to be in Charlie’s Angels. That was fun. Now, we’re a mom. A 43-year-old, soft mom.”

Now, for season 2 of the Netflix horror-comedy, she’s out for blood as her flesh-hungry Sheila and husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) adjust to their new normal.

Barrymore and Olyphant, 49, feed Us more.

Q: How is the pair’s union tested?

Drew Barrymore: We’re not discovering this season. We know this is our new norm. So, it’s a lot about our moral compass. Could we take out people who the planet would be better off without versus the accidental man in the parking lot? Sheila is much more sensitive to Joel and what it must be like for him.

Timothy Olyphant: There’s a really fun whole thing about investigating how this actually happened and the mystery of it and whether there’s a possibility this becomes a worldwide problem. This couple is trying now not only to keep their marriage together but also to save the world.

Q: So there will be a season 3?

DB: The way we leave season 2 has a lot of possibilities for season 3. There’s a bunch of stuff going on in the way we leave this that’s going to start a whole new f–king debate.

Q: Does all the fake blood stain your skin?

DB: I have to lie to my kids [Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3] all the time. I would shower at work because it was head-to-toe and I didn’t want to come home that way to my children, but I would always miss spots. They’d be like, “What is this?” like three times a week. I was like, “I’m painting!”

TO: A big Rothko period. You’re doing a lot of red, dark red!

Santa Clarita Diet starts streaming on Netflix Friday, March 23.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!