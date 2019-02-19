Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club VIP host Sara Tariq will be recapping exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on the latest episode. Check back every week for her recap!

There’s been a lot of drama going on at the house thus far and it’s starting to get to everyone … including me. As we get deeper into this season, tensions are at an all-time high. We officially have two new VIP hosts, Kailah and Kyle, who are clearly really good at their jobs but they’re still new. We’re all still trying to figure out what Lindsay Lohan really wants of us at this point and are starting to realize that it’s more than just working for her brand – it’s that she wants us to be good people. S—t, I’m starting to realize that, just now, as I’m watching these episodes with you guys. Who would have thought?

As far as me, my job and my relationship with Brent goes, it’s clearly a crazy, bumpy ride as I stated before, so bear with me. What I want people to understand out of all of this is that we are shooting a reality TV show here so the timeline of things are a bit different. One day feels like a week, a week feels like a month and a month feels like a year. We don’t have any means of distractions (phones, music, books, etc.) while we’re out there, so we are truly getting to know one another to our core. This mentality goes hand in hand with how my relationship with Brent unfolds.

In the newest episode I get to see a different side of Brent; he really tries opening up to me and I get a clearer understanding of why he is the way he is. I don’t know how or what to feel at this point because of everything that has happened but I have a soft spot in my heart for the guy and what he’s been through. Do I think it justifies his actions? No, not really but at this point, I do think that I can maybe try to peel back those layers and make him a better person. So let’s see if it actually ends up working out.

Aside from that – someone is clearly about to get fired. To be honest, I’m just glad it’s not me.

May and Jules have had a rough start at the Beach Club. We all kind of did, but their negative attributes have come more to light than the others. May has been pretty emotional all season and Jules has seemed kind of lost as a person and what she wants to do in life – well she has to Lindsay, at least.

Our time with Lindsay was very limited out there. So when we had the chance to talk to her or take care of her at her cabana, we definitely needed to make the most of it and some people didn’t get to be that personable with her so that affected their job and position as a whole. Unfortunately this is what happened with Jules.

Jules was a hard worker; she came to work every day with a smile on her face and eager to set herself apart from the others but sadly, it wasn’t enough. I never understood why Lindsay fired and rehired May while still completely letting go of Jules, but watching this episode made me realize that we weren’t just out there to represent the Lohan brand in a work space, but more as a part of Lindsay’s life as well. May hit a soft spot and secured her job while doing so. Now would that work in real life? Probably not, but it did in Lohan world – which is our world now, whilst wanting to work for her at least.

Everyone is trying to keep their job and stay in Lindsay’s good graces at this point, except for some who are starting to show their real intentions and that doesn’t unnoticed in our boss’ eyes. Let’s see who lasts and if someone’s big mouth gets in the way of their job.

Lastly, always have respect for yourself, stand up for yourself and stay classy my friends!

