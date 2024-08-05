Buffy fans are in for a treat now that Sarah Michelle Gellar is filming a show on the same TV lot as David Boreanaz.

Gellar, 47, is currently filming season 1 of Showtime’s prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. While on set in L.A. Gellar noticed that Boreanaz, 55, who played her paramour Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is wrapping up the final season of CBS’ SEAL Team. Since both shows fall under Paramount, Gellar found a way to reunite with Boreanaz even if they aren’t on the lot at the same time.

“Spend a day with me and flat @imdboreanaz,” Geller wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, August 2, alongside a photo of her with Boreanaz’s parking stand. She proceeded to take the stand all around the set with her.

The inanimate replacement for Boreanaz went with Geller into her trailer, the hair and makeup chair, craft services and more.

“How did I come into possession of flat @imdboreanaz? I ‘borrowed’ him,” Geller added in addition to taking a fan poll. “Where should flat DB visit next?”

Gellar and Boreanaz have remained close since playing love interests on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Based loosely on a 1992 film, the supernatural series followed Buffy (Gellar) as she fulfilled her destiny to destroy vampires, demons and other forces of darkness. Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head and Nicholas Brendon also starred.

Boreanez, meanwhile, brought the role of Angel during the show’s run from 1997 to 2003. He subsequently starring in a spinoff that ran for five seasons on the same network. As Buffy’s first love, Boreanez’s character often found himself at odds with James Marsters‘ Spike, who was also smitten with the vampire slayer.

In honor of the show’s 26th anniversary in 2023, Boreanaz shared a throwback photo of Buffy and Angel.

“TBT: This a grumpy moment or brooding moment,” he wrote via Instagram, which Gellar shared on her own account, adding, “Always brooding you were never grumpy.”

Gellar previously reflected on Buffy‘s success two and a half decades after its premiere.

“25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle,” the actress wrote via Instagram in 2022. “A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success.”

Gellar continued: “But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd.”

Earlier this year, Gellar revealed the one thing that would make her consider signing up to appear in a Buffy revival.

“I mean, like, if Dolly Parton is going to call me I’m always available to take a phone call from the queen,” Gellar exclusively told Us Weekly in April. Parton served as an uncredited producer on the show through her company, Sandollar Productions.