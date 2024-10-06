Jane Wickline made a splash during her Saturday Night Live debut on season 50.

During a “Weekend Update” segment in October 2024, Wickline brought out her keyboard and singing voice to perform a tune called “Party” about Gen Z nightlife.

When Colin Jost asked whether she was a “big partier,” Wickline replied, “Of course. Everyone should be.” Jost quipped that he “wouldn’t have guessed” that was her “vibe.”

“Well, when you stay out late, that’s extra time. And I’m tall, so I’m going to die pretty young, like a big dog,” she explained. “And staying out every night is how I extend my life. I get an extra three, even four, years.”

Wickline graduated from Oberlin College in 2021 before making her way to the NBC variety show as a featured player three years later.

Scroll down to learn more about Wickline:

Related: Former ‘Saturday Night Live‘ Stars: Where Are They Now? Saturday Night Live has catapulted the careers of many of today’s most popular comedians, including Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey and Adam Sandler. Murphy, for his part, appeared as a cast member from 1980 to 1984. He went on to become a lucrative movie star, but tension between him and the show arose after […]

Jane Wickline Is From California

Wickline graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2017. “Preparing to high five Joe bc I am DONE,” Jane captioned an Instagram post of her wearing a cap and gown at the time.

Jane Wickline Is TikTok Viral

Wickline posted her first TikTok on her account in 2020. The following year, Wickline explained that she tries “to just do things that I think are stupid and funny” on the app.

“TikTok makes the illusion of everyone being famous, which is really interesting because … videos are so short that so many people can be creators,” Wickline told The Oberlin Review in 2021. “Also no one knows how the algorithm works. Your stuff ends up getting shown to people in your extended circle, so it all comes back to you in a way that makes you feel a lot more important than you are.”

One of her bits includes impersonating L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. “Most of my feedback from people who have watched this has been very lukewarm, but I just keep making them because I think it’s so funny,” Wickline said at the time. “I just have been doing an impression of like — I call it an impression of Clayton Kershaw, but it’s just a version of Clayton Kershaw that I made up. … I literally googled baseball players, and he had a name that I liked to say.”

Jane Wickline Was a Member of Stapleview

Prior to joining SNL, Wickline was a member of TikTok’s first longform comedy sketch show.

Jane Wickline Joined ‘SNL’ Ahead of Season 50

News broke in September 2024 that SNL added Wickline, Ashley Padilla and Emil Wakim as featured players for the 2024-25 season.

Related: Steve Martin, Kate McKinnon and More of SNL‘s Most Successful Cast Members These Saturday Night Live alumni went on to successful TV and film careers after leaving the popular NBC comedy sketch show

Jane Wickline Plays the Trumpet

After Wickline was announced as a cast member, NBC quipped that she “plays a mean trumpet.” In a 2020 Instagram post, Wickline is seen practicing “Along Came Betty.”