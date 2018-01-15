Spoiler alert: if you somehow haven’t streamed season 2 of Stranger Things yet, be advised! There are major spoilers ahead.

Will there ever be justice for Bob Newby? Sean Astin is just as heartbroken as the rest of the world when it comes to Bob’s early demise. “I was a little sad! I was a little sad that that had to happen, but, ultimately, you lose good people in a noble struggle and he had a heroic demise,” he told Us Weekly on the carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Thursday, January 11, in Santa Monica.

While he confirmed “Bob is good and gone,” he did say there’s a possibility that season 3 could include “a little flashback or something!” Fans of the show will take what they can get.

Astin explained to Us that ultimately, he just adored working with the cast so much — including the amazing kids.

“They’re all fun and professional and smart. I spent the most amount of time with Finn [Wolfhard] and Noah [Schnapp]. A lot of times Noah was screaming and yelling on a gurney which was extraordinary to watch his performance,” he said. “But Finn and I got to talk a lot. We really connected, talking about my life and my career and talking about him and what he’s doing and his outlook on the world, his bright future.”

As for Winona Ryder, Astin is hopeful that the two can work together again. “This was our second thing together,” he told Us. “I hope there’s a third and fourth.” Before Stranger Things, they also costarred in the 2009 film Stay Cool.

David Harbour, who took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Chief Hopper, echoed those thoughts in the press room. “She’s very personable and normal. She’s an extraordinary actress. This thing she does with Joyce I’m sort of in awe of. That’s not Winona. Winona is a very different person than that,” he told reporters. “She isn’t in it the whole time, I would say I’m more in it the whole time, it’s harder for me to let it go than it is for her. But she’s had a lot more practice, she’s been an actress since minus five or something.”

