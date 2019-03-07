Have you always wanted to know what Fido was actually thinking? Now you can see and hear your furry friend’s thoughts in a new Snapchat filter, thanks to The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Launched on Tuesday, March 5, in collaboration with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, the social media app recognizes dogs’ and cats’ faces for the first time, and mimics the characters’ voices from the cartoon movie. One thing you can hear your pup say when you point the camera at his mug is, “Look at these eyes. Who’s got cuter eyes than me?” As for your feline, be prepared to hear, “Get that phone out of my face. I’d ask how you’re doing, but I really don’t care.”

And if you don’t have a four-legged pal? Your face will take on dog or cat features, while the movie characters join you onscreen.

The filter is part of the promotion of the second installment of the animated flick The Secret Life of Pets. The children’s movie debuted in 2016 to rave reviews about different types of pets avenging the humans who have mistreated them.

In the upcoming movie, the adorable animals are on an adventure again, this time, on a farm in the countryside. The characters will be voiced by actors such as Harrison Ford, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart and Ellie Kemper.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 premieres nationwide on June 7, 2019.

