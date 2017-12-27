Everyone deserves a last hurrah – yes, even your chest. That’s the hilarious yet relatable concept Georgia Clark explores in her new tome, The Bucket List. And, Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the cover!

Blindsided by news that she carries the breast cancer gene, 25-year-old Lacey embarks on a bucket list adventure for her boobs – giving them a chance to live out their hey-day before a possible surgery.

“This kicks off a year of sensual exploration and sexual entertainment as Lacey rethinks her relationship to her career, her family, love, New York, her friends, and most importantly, herself,” Clark tells Us. “The Bucket List is ultimately about our relationships to our bodies, and how that relationship changes through the curve balls life throws at you.”

Inspiration, unfortunately, struck The Regulars author when she had a cancer scare of her own. While on her book tour in Sydney, she was undergoing a routine Pap Test when her doctor came across a lump. “I was scheduled for a diagnostic ultrasound on the same day I was doing my first live TV appearance, a meet-and-greet at Simon & Schuster Australia, an in-depth 30-minute radio interview, and my book launch,” she recalls. “Ultimately, the lump was benign, but the stress, fear, and ‘what ifs’ stayed with me.”

To help bring her undeniably realistic story – she calls it “cliterary fiction” – to life, Clark met with “previvors,” an inspiring community of women who had preventative surgeries in an effort to prevent hereditary cancers. “I felt strongly called to bring this uniquely female story to the page in a way that was emotional, authentic, and sexy, with plenty of room for humor,” says the scribe. “I love writing about strong women who make tough choices. I also love writing about sex and desire! Learning to own your sexuality and understand who you are as a sexual being is a journey all women go on, and I was particularly interested in how Lacey’s BRCA1 diagnosis affected her relationship to her body and sexuality.”

Now, come August, 7 2018, fans will finally get to meet her empowering heroine. “The Bucket List pushed me personally and professionally,” adds Clark. “I’m so excited give Lacey and this incredibly important topic the attention it deserves and I know readers will find her story just as moving and empowering as I did.”

The Bucket List hits bookshelves August 7. The Regulars is out now.

