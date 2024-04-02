The only thing Selena Gomez has in her heart for Steve Martin is love.

During the New York City premiere of STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces on March 29, Gomez, 31, completely surprised her Only Murders in the Building costar by showing up to celebrate his latest project.

“I can’t believe you’re here!” Martin, 78, said in a video captured by fan sites. “Thank you so much. It’s so nice of you.”

Gomez replied, “I’m so happy to be here. My family came! I’m so excited. I brought my stepdad and my grandma.”

While Martin looked visibly touched to see his coworker and friend in attendance, he quickly lightened the mood by sharing some jokes.

“I thought you said you were gonna get dressed up,” he said. “Here’s what I like about you. You don’t know anything about me.”

Gomez, who dressed to impress with a black Oscar de la Renta dress, Wolford tights and Christian Louboutin heels, playfully replied, “That’s why I came so I can learn. Who did I come here for? OK you do your work.”

Martin’s new documentary promises to shed insight into the actor’s standup and film career.

According to the synopsis for STEVE! (martin), the film “dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs.”

After watching the film for the first time, Gomez shared her review via her Instagram Stories writing, “It pains me to know how many people may not know truly about Steve’s life. He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up…my dear friend you are extraordinary.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has raved about Martin as a person and coworker.

In between filming scenes for Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin and Martin Short, the actress gushed about her close friends, who she hopes will remain in her life forever.

“I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore. You guys are truly best friends to me forever.”

The feeling of love and appreciation clearly goes both ways. In a previous interview, Martin said there wasn’t a question on if Gomez would be a fit for Only Murders in the Building.

“You get a list of names, you know, you’re thinking, sure, they’d be good, they’d be good, and then they say, ‘What about Selena Gomez?’ and it’s just — yes, of course,” Martin told Vogue in March 2021. “There was no question except ‘Can we get her?’ We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent.”

He added, “Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren’t sure if she’d be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers.”

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is available to stream on Apple TV+.