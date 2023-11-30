And just like that, Sex and the City is the inspiration for a new reality dating series.

“Cat’s out of the bag!” Candace Bushnell, the author of the book who inspired the iconic HBO series of the same name, announced via Instagram in November 2023. “So excited to be working on a dating show for all of us over 50-somethings with @bunimmurray. Stay tuned.”

The writer took inspiration from her own dating life when coming up with her infamous alter ego, introduced in Bushnell’s 1996 newspaper column of the same name. The show followed the fabulous life of Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) as she and her friends navigated their careers and love lives in New York City. The anthology not only inspired the TV series, which ran for six seasons, but also two movies and the 2021 revival And Just Like That.

Now, Bushnell is teaming up with Bunim/Murray Productions to create a dating show for women who want to channel their inner Carrie. The series, which is titled, Is There Still Sex in the City?, will follow four women in their 50s looking for love. The ladies will leave their bustling lives in the city behind for a trip to a country chateau to meet potential suitors.

“Fifty-something women and above are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them,” Bushnell said in a statement to Variety. “Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the dating show:

What Is the Name of the Show?

The series is titled Is There Still Sex in the City? The name is based on another one of Bushnell’s novels which is based on her life following her divorce at age 50.

What Is Bushnell’s Involvement?

Bunim/Murray Productions shared with Entertainment Weekly that Bushnell was “very involved creatively and open to on-camera appearances” on the dating show.

Who Will Be on the Dating Show?

The series stars four women in their 50s. In November 2023, Bunim/Murray Productions revealed casting was underway.

What Does the Show Entail?

The women will leave their lives in the city behind for a trip to a country chateau to meet potential suitors. In each episode, they’ll be introduced to a new group of men to date. As they connect with gentlemen in the countryside, they will see if any of them will return to the city with love.

Where Will the Show Air?

A network has yet to pick up the series.