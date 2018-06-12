‘Shadowhunters’ EP Promises Satisfying Ending After Surprising Cancellation

The end is near for Shadowhunters. On June 4, the news broke that Freeform would not be bringing back the series for a fourth season, crushing the hearts of both fans and the stars of the show. Season 3B will be titled The Final Hunt and the drama will wrap in spring 2019 with a two-hour series finale event, making it 12 episodes in total. The first 10 have already been shot.

Executive Producer Todd Slavkin took to Twitter on Monday, June 11, to respond to a worried fan. “We don’t want a rushed finale, Todd; we want time to develop characters and stories so well that it feels right when it has to end. Not like this,” the wrote, with the hashtags “Save Shadowhunters” and “Free Shadowhunters.”

It's not rushed. Not at all. It's beautiful. Thanks to the brilliant @ShadowhuntersWR if has to end like this, you all will be deeply satisfied #malec #clace #sizzy #shadowhunters https://t.co/e8fIpZ3Uhd — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) June 12, 2018

Slavkin replied: “It’s not rushed. Not at all. It’s beautiful. Thanks to the brilliant @ShadowhuntersWR if has to end like this, you all will be deeply satisfied.” He also hashtagged three couple names Malex, Clace and Sizzy, giving hope to fans of Magnus and Alec, Clary and Jace and Simon and Izzy.

When the news broke, Slavkin tweeted that he was “shocked and saddened,” which seemed to be the feeling among the cast as well. Katherine McNamara, who leads the show as Clary, posted a long statement on Instagram that began with, “We are as shocked as you.” Dominic Sherwood, who plays Jace, tweeted, “We say goodbye with a heavy heart but our heads…”

Shocked and saddened. So proud of this show #shadowhunters — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) June 5, 2018

Executive producer Matt Hastings also shared his thoughts. “This has come as a complete and utter shock and I am deeply saddened,” he tweeted.

