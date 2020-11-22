Art imitating life. Shane Stanley — producer of Gridiron Gang with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — brings a story drawn from his own life experiences and past adventures to the big screen in the film Break Even. Starring Tasya Teles, Steve Guttenberg, Ivan Sergei and Alisa Reyes, the film was shot entirely on location in and around Southern California, including on Catalina Island and in the community of Llano.

The film tells the story of four friends who seemingly hit the jackpot while scuba diving when they uncover $50 million in cash. It is soon revealed, however, that the dirty money was planted by a crooked DEA officer working for a ruthless drug kingpin who wants the money retrieved at all costs.

Teles, 35, who plays Jaq Varick, told Us Weekly exclusively why Break Even is the perfect escape for audiences. “This year we’ve all been stuck at home and I think we’re all missing that sense of spontaneity and freedom we get from travel,” Teles explained. “Break Even offers us an escape from the ‘Groundhog’s Day’ we’ve all been suffering/living through for the last several months. It’s fun, action-packed and takes the audience on a journey filled with crazy characters. It reminds us what it’s like to throw caution to the wind, hit the road, and just be free.”

Sergei, 49, who plays DEA Agent Leaman, echoed Teles’ sentiment, telling Us, “I think Break Even is a perfect movie for people to watch because it is an escape from the constant bombardment of news, politics and the instability that looms ahead. Break Even is an exciting action film with car and boat chases, gorgeous women and beautiful scenery, all masterfully choreographed by director Shane Stanley.”

Reyes, 39, who plays Rosie in the film, thinks audiences will be mesmerized by some scenes. “Break Even is the perfect escape that’s filled with nonstop adventure, action and high-frequency filled with a high-impact of excitement mixed with love and friendship,” she revealed to Us. “Along with island vibes and fast cars and speed boats this mirage is one you won’t want to stop watching. Our cast is worldwide and diverse and we had a blast making this come to life.”

The Nickelodeon star added: “I also did some of my own stunt work like in a chase scene where we are being followed and I am driving our SUV off road. That’s right no stunt driver there. I also did a water scene but you’ll just have to see it. I can’t spoil everything!”

Teles enjoyed shooting the film’s water scenes and did her own driving stunts. “I absolutely love being on the water, so all of my favourite scenes were on the ocean floating around with our little family at sunset,” she told Us. “The car chases, and action sequences were insanely wild to shoot, and I did something I never thought possible: I learned how to drive standard on a 1980s beater truck named Betsy. She’ll be in my heart forever.”

Sergei, for his part, explained why he loved filming with James Callis, who plays villain Zallman. “The scene that jumps into my head as top, takes place in an underground parking garage where my character Leaman meets the main bad guy, played subtly to perfection by James Callis,” he explained. “It was an honor and a thrill to work with James and get to know him off camera as well, and I hope to work with him again in the future.”

Break Even will be available on streaming and cable platforms everywhere in the U.S. and Canada and on DVD on Tuesday, December 1.