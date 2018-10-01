Sharon Osbourne has reached the end of the road. The X Factor U.K. judge was due to appear on the singing competition’s upcoming live shows, but she is now leaving instead.

“After watching the new season The X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, October 1. “Simon [Cowell] was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows, but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year. I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

A spokesperson for The X Factor said in a separate statement to Deadline: “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

The judging panel on the current 15th season of the British series consists of Cowell, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Robbie’s wife, Ayda Williams.

Osbourne, 65, had been booked to appear in a limited capacity on the live episodes, but not the pre-taped auditions. She was previously a judge from 2004 to 2008 before returning in 2013.

The news of the Talk panelist’s exit from the talent show comes days after her explosive interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I don’t have to have those kids singing in my face. Those little s–ts. They all suck,” she said of the auditionees before calling the series “f–king karaoke.”

