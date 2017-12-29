Kim Jonghyun, who died in an apparent suicide at the age of 27 earlier this month, is featured in a K-pop charity single released on Friday, December 29.

SM Entertainment shared the music video for the late SHINee lead singer’s posthumous track “Dear My Family,” which features several of the South Korean company’s artists, including Kangta, BoA, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet and NCT. The video shows behind-the-scenes and live concert footage from the SMTown world tour.

Metro reports that the proceeds from “Dear My Family” will go to UNICEF, the United Nations program that provides assistance to children and mothers in 190 developing countries and regions. According to the British newspaper, Jonghyun recorded an full album of new material prior to his death, but it is unknown at this time whether SM Entertainment has plans to officially release the songs.

The K-pop superstar was found unconscious at a rented apartment studio in the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood of southern Seoul, South Korea, on December 18. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as charcoal briquettes were discovered burning in a frying pan at the apartment. Jonghyun’s sister told authorities that she received a text message from him earlier in the day that read, “I’ve had a hard time. Please let me go and say that I did a good job. This is my last goodbye.”

Jonghyun was memorialized in a three-day funeral that began on December 19.

