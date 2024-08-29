Simone Biles went to her first WNBA game and met superstar Caitlin Clark — and happened to witness history.

Biles, 27, watched the Indiana Fever defeat the Connecticut Sun 84-80 on Wednesday, August 28, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support!” Biles tweeted after the game. “My first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾.”

The Fever, meanwhile, shared a video of Biles and Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas meeting with the team, noting in an Instagram caption that the squad was “ecstatic” to chat with the duo. The pair exchanged hugs with the squad and posed for photos with individual team members.

In the clip, Biles marveled at how thrilled her fellow athletes were by the visit.

“You were so excited,” she told the team. “Usually the boys will just pass and be like, ‘Yo.’ But they were so excited, that was so cool.”

Clark, 22, reshared the video via her own Instagram account, adding the caption, “Lemme fan girl real quick.”

Biles lucked out in her choice of WNBA game to attend for her first, because Clark made history on Wednesday night by hitting her 86th three-pointer this season, setting a new record for most threes by a rookie. The previous record of 85 was held by Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard.

Thomas, 27, also recapped the game via social media. “First WNBA game of many!” she wrote in an X post on Wednesday. “Had so much fun supporting these stars 🙌🏽.”

The track and field athlete won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics earlier this summer, taking home wins in the 200m, the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay.

Biles, meanwhile, became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time after winning gold in the team competition, individual all-around and vault and silver in floor exercise.

The U.S. women’s basketball team also took home gold, but Clark wasn’t part of the team. She said that she felt “no disappointment” about being left off the roster, having joined the WNBA so soon after graduating from the University of Iowa.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” she told reporters in June. “That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”