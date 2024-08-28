Your account
Simone Biles Gushes Her 6-Year-Old Self Would Be ‘Proud’ While Posing With Her 11 Olympic Medals

By
Simone Biles was all smiles while posing with not one, not two, but all 11 of her Olympic medals.

“6 year old me would be proud 🥹🤎🤞🏾,” Biles, 27, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside a photo of her playfully biting down on one of her gold medals.

In the series of snaps, Biles rocked a white dress as she sat on the floor alongside her awards. Biles also shared a close-up shot of her medals, which she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro at age 19. She received her first gold medals in the individual all-around, vault and floor finals, a bronze medal on the balance beam and a gold medal as part of Team USA.

Simone Biles Poses With All 11 of Her Olympic Medals
Biles secured additional medals at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a bronze for balance beam and a silver in the team all-around final. Biles, however, pulled out of several events due to the “twisties” and took a two-year hiatus from competitions to focus on her mental health.

“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat, work on my mindfulness,” Biles said in a press conference in 2021. “And I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job. And I didn’t want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screwups, because they’ve worked way too hard for that. So I just decided that those girls need to go and do the rest of our competition.”

She ultimately made a triumphant return at the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking home three gold medals for her routines in the individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around. Biles also won silver in the floor exercise final.

Biles is now the most decorated American gymnast in history. While she’s still soaking up her wins from Paris, Biles explained that she isn’t ready to think about what’s on the horizon.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote via X earlier this month. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

Hours before her social media upload, Biles was asked during a press conference whether she had her eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Is this my last? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike. I mean, I kinda nailed that one,” she quipped. “The next Olympics is at home [in Los Angeles]. So, you just never know. But, I am getting really old.”

