Sofia Vergara Was Originally Cast in Nicole Kidman’s Paperboy Role

Sofia Vergara isn't as ballsy as Nicole Kidman. The Emmy Award winner was originally cast as Charlotte Bless in Lee Daniels' 2012 film The Paperboy but was later replaced by Kidman.

The 40-year-old actress has no regrets about giving the part up — especially because it saved her from shooting one of the film's most memorable scenes, in which Charlotte urinates on Zac Efron's character to soothe a jelly fish sting.

(Daniels had reservations about including the scene in the movie. "Right before I sent it off to Cannes, I called Nicole at three in the morning," he told GQ in May 2012. "I said, 'Nicole, I can't do it, I've gone too far. I can't put that scene in the movie." She said, 'Lee, you made me pee on Zac Efron, if you don't put that in the movie, you're out of your freakin' mind. I did it! I did it!'")

At the Escape From Planet Earth junket in Beverly Hills Feb. 5, Vergara said "it was a fun role" but admitted it wasn't in her wheelhouse. "I was so glad that I didn't have to pee in anyone's face, though. I was glad it was not me," the Modern Family star laughed. "For [Kidman], that's nothing. For me, it would have been three weeks of stress. 'How am I going to pee in there?'"

Even so, TV's highest-paid actress wouldn't shy away from tackling another dramatic role in the future. "I have no limitations and I believe in directors directing and if they see something — for example Paperboy, when I auditioned three times with Lee Daniels the director and he said, 'Yeah, you can do the role.' I was like 'Okay, if you say I can do the role, I'll do it,'" Vergara told Us Weekly. "I would never do something like, 'I want this and that scene no matter who you are.' . . . If I do auditions and the director thinks I can do it, then I'll do it."

