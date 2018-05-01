Lena (Jenna Fischer) is on a mission to prove to her kids (and possibly herself) that she’s a hip mom. So, why not go out on the town and dance at a club? In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Tuesday, May 1, episode of Splitting Up Together, she arrives before the place even opens and tells the DJ to turn up the music. Oddly enough, Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself” is on, and she does just that.

“It’s a half hour comedy but it’s more than that. That ABC understands that this isn’t your typical network comedy,” Fischer’s costar Oliver Hudson told Us Weekly about the hit show in March.

“It’s funny, but it’s not punchline funny. The funny comes from real life situations. It’s an important subject matter because so many people are going through this s—t right now and they have been forever,” he continued. “It’s just OK to be vocal and open about going through and living in a situation like this. It’s a fun topic to expose and by exposing it, you have to do it justice by giving it depths and I think that’s what we did.”

The show follows Hudson and Fischer’s characters who decide to amicably split after years of marriage, but continue living under the same roof for their two children.

Hudson, 41, told Us that he first met Fischer during the auditions and their connection was “immediate,” which helps make the show flow so well.

“When you talk about chemistry, it’s something you can’t really define, it just happens. The minute we stepped into a room together and started talking, it felt real,” he said. “I am this guy pretty much. Lena, Jenna’s character, is pretty much my wife. And Jenna’s character is pretty much her. And Lee, her husband, is pretty much me. It was crazy how this worked out.”

Splitting Up Together airs on ABC Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!