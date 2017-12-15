This is your final warning: this post contains spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you don’t want to know what happens in Episode VIII, do not continue reading.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will make you laugh, cry and gasp with all of its surprises. From Easter eggs that only diehard fans will catch, to cameos no one saw coming, the film contains shocker after shocker. Here’s a breakdown:

The Deaths

Unfortunately that is a plural — and it’s not who you think. Many assumed that Princess Leia would meet her fate in The Last Jedi after Carrie Fisher’s untimely death. That wasn’t the case.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)

Like past Jedi Yoda and Obi-Wan, Luke disappeared leaving a pile of clothes after saving the Resistance. Luckily, we did see both Yoda and Obi-Wan again after their peaceful and powerful deaths, so there’s a chance Hamill could appear in a future Episode.

Super Leader Snoke

Yes, you read that right: Snoke was killed. The villain was literally sliced in half by none other than his one of his own: Kylo Ren. He uses the Force — and Anakin Skywalker’s blue lightsaber — to kill him.

Admiral Akbar

It’s not a trap — he returned in The Force Awakens, but died early in The Last Jedi, thanks to the First Order.

Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern)

Holdo was introduced in The Last Jedi and ended up going on a suicide mission, sacrificing herself for the Resistance.

Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie)

At the hands of Finn on the Supremacy, Phasma falls through the floor of the ship. Viewers never saw her actually die, but it seems imminent.

The Cameos

Justin Theroux

This was a shocker for many fans who didn’t think they’d be seeing The Leftovers star playing poker in the Canto Bright casino scene. He even has a few lines!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Director Rian Johnson confirmed that JGL was in The Last Jedi, voicing a character named Slowen-Lo in the casino scene.

Gareth Edwards

He also appeared in Rogue One, but this time he can be seen as a Resistance Fighter toward the end of the film on the planet of Crait.

Ellie Goulding

She recently revealed she filmed as a member of the New Republic’s Resistance army — but isn’t sure if the scene made it to the screen.

Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it 😉 awkward if I got cut. Haha — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 13, 2017

Edgar Wright

The director of Baby Driver said he and his brother both appear as rebels in one scene.

Warwick Davis

The most famous Ewok from Return of the Jedi returned to voice one of the aliens in the same scene as JGL.

Gary the Dog

Carrie Fisher’s dog appears behind Finn in one scene of the film, Johnson confirmed.

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

The Dice

During an emotional journey during The Last Jedi, Luke steps onto the Millennium Falcon, seemingly remembering his times with Chewy and Han Solo. Before leaving, he takes a pair of gold dice on a chain hanging in the cockpit. He later gives them to his sister Leia before his death.

So what are they exactly? The gold dice were never actually mentioned in a past Star Wars film but have been shown multiple times — in A New Hope, they were hanging in the cockpit. They don’t appear again until The Force Awakens when Han reentered the Falcon. They were still there.

