Introducing: Mark Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo, as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The Avengers star landed the roles in I Know This Much Is True, a new HBO miniseries.

However, he’s just the latest in the long list of actors who have taken on duel roles in films and TV shows as siblings. Lindsay Lohan famously did it in 1998 when she made her big screen debut as both Hallie Parker and Annie James in The Parent Trap.

In 2002, Nicolas Cage joined the cast of Oscar-winning Adaptation, playing twins Charlie and Donald Kaufman. In 2015, Tom Hardy took on the roles of real-life twins Reggie and Ronnie Kray in Legend.

It happens on television as well. In the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, new mother Troian Bellisario played both Spencer Hastings and evil twin Alex Drake.

