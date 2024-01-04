Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Steven Yeun Addresses His Exit From ‘Thunderbolts,’ Says He Still Wants to ‘Do a Marvel Movie’

By
Steven Yeun Addresses His Exit From 'Thunderbolts,' Says He Still Wants to 'Do a Marvel Movie’
Steven Yeun Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Steven Yeun is speaking out about his decision to exit Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

“I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it,” Yeun, 40, said to Variety on Wednesday, January 3. “But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job.”

Yeun said delays in production due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes played a role in his decision. The Walking Dead alum confessed that he put a lot of effort in when he alerted the studio about his departure.

“It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out,” Yeun admitted, noting his decision “probably pissed off too many people.”

Florence Pugh Leads Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Movie: Everything to Know So Far

Related: Everything to Know So Far About Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

While Yeun won’t be in the upcoming action flick, the actor is still interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. “I wanna do a Marvel movie,” he shared on Wednesday.

When asked which film franchise he’d like to play a part in, Yeun teased he had “some ideas” but wanted to keep his aspirations to himself

“I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it,” he said. “So I’ll keep it close to my chest.”

Steven Yeun Addresses His Exit From 'Thunderbolts,' Says He Still Wants to 'Do a Marvel Movie’
Steven Yeun attends ‘Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema’ during the 28th Busan International Film Festival at KNN Theater on October 6, 2023 in Busan, South Korea. Woohae Cho/Getty Images

Yeun was initially attached to Thunderbolts in February 2023, however, Marvel never officially announced his involvement. Five months earlier, the studio announced at D23 that Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus would be reprising their respective Marvel roles to lead the antihero film.

The film was expected to be released on July 26, 2024, but was delayed after having to pause production in May 2023 due to the 2023 WGA Strike. After the actors’ strike ended in November 2023, filming got pushed back to 2024. Thunderbolts is now scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2025.

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles- Brad Pitt Gwyneth Paltrow and More -205

Related: Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles

While not much is known about the movie’s plot, the comics follow a group of villains who team up in a Suicide Squad fashion. Harbour, 48, teased that his character Red Guardian will have a touching story arc with Pugh’s Yelena.

“That relationship with Yelena is, like, we get to go into that more. [It’s] funny and satisfying in a real emotional way,” he said during an August 2023 episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “They’re letting the Red Guardian do stuff that he’s never done before. … The script we have is really tight.”

In this article

Steven Yeun bio page

Steven Yeun

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!