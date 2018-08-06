There’s romance coming to Hawkins. Season 3 of Stranger Things will have quite a bit of love in it, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in the Netflix series, told Us Weekly at the Dog Days premiere in Century City, California, on Sunday, August 5.

“I don’t know much about it because we get the scripts as we go along. But yeah, it’s set in 1985, in the summer. It’s the summer of love — that’s all I can say, really,” Wolfhard, 15, told Us.

At the end of season 2, Mike and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) shared a long-awaited kiss at the school dance. However, they weren’t the only couple! Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) finally kissed, and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), now both single, shared a moment outside.

So, it’s up in the air as to whose relationship will blossom next. While Joyce and Hopper shippers are hopeful that their friendship will become something more, 43-year-old Harbour isn’t so sure.

“Does Hopper think that Joyce and Bob are a good match? I would say absolutely not. I mean, look, I get the impulse that she’s following,” he said on the season 2 aftershow, Beyond Stranger Things. “She was clearly in a very destructive relationship with Lonnie and she’s clearly very protective of Will and so she’s sort of chosen this guy that’s gonna be very nice to her and very nice to Will and sort of be a good, dorky father figure. But you know, the fans, they call it like ‘Jopper’ or something, they all ‘ship this relationship of Hopper and Joyce, and I do too. I feel like they’re two really lonely lost people who really need each other.”

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!