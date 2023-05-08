No longer in too deep! Sum 41 announced they are breaking up after nearly 30 years of performing.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band wrote in a statement via Instagram on Monday, May 8. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The Canadian rock band — which consists of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason “Cone” McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo — continued to say they will be “disbanding” but not before they play a farewell tour and release one more record as a group.

‘We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album, Heaven and Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate,” the rockers explained. “Details will be announced as soon as we have them.”

The punk group concluded: “For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Sum 41 was originally called Kaspir when it formed in Ajax, Ontario, in 1996. Three years later, the band signed an international record deal with Island Records. In 2000, they dropped their first EP, Half Hour of Power, and have been making hit punk rock records ever since.

With the group’s 2001 debut album, All Killer No Filler, their rise to mainstream success continued to grow. In fact, Sum 41’s first single off the record, “Fat Lop,” became a No. 1 song on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chat.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The album ultimately reached certified platinum level in both the U.S. and the U.K. In Canada, All Killer No Filler was a triple platinum album.

Throughout their more than two decades in the industry, the band has released seven studio records. Heaven and Hell will make it an even eight — and is set to be a double album.

Sum 41 is currently on tour through Sunday, October 22, when they will cap off the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. They will then go on a farewell tour with dates and countries to be announced.

Ahead of disbanding, the group had multiple personal shake ups over the years.

Original vocalist Jon Marshall left the band after only one year. Sum 41’s first bassist, Richard Roy, exited the band in 1998, while their original drummer, Steve Jocz, stepped away in 2013. Mark Spicoluk, for his part, was briefly the bassist for the band from 1998 to 1999.

Whibley, 43, is the only founding member still in the group after 27 years. Baksh, 42, meanwhile, joined the musicians in 1997 as lead guitar. He took a break from the band in 2007 and returned in 2015.

McCaslin, 42, has been on bass since 1999, while Thacker, 49, started rocking out on rhythm and lead guitar as well as keyboard in 2007. Zummo, 44, has been the drummer since 2015.