A REELZ special uncovers reports and victims of a massive saltwater crocodile, bigger and meaner than anyone has ever seen before. To date, the creature’s jaws have claimed the lives of a young girl and an unsuspecting fisherman. Experts interviewed for this report say anyone could be its next victim.

“The saltwater crocodile is the largest of the crocodilian species,” says Dr. Greg Erickson, a crocodile expert and professor at Florida State University. “Pound for pound it’s arguably the largest reptile in the world. It can reach 21 feet and weigh well over a ton.”

The documentary follows a team of crocodile hunters who are racing to catch the super-predator before its next attack but, with limited experience hunting reptiles of this size, the expedition could push the team over the edge and provide a next meal for the man-eating monster. Blood in the water is often the only trace of the casualties.

“In terms of aggressiveness, the saltwater crocodile makes a regular alligator look like a kitten,” Erickson adds.

A film crew is embedded with the hunters as they track the killer-croc to a dark and dangerous swamp in the Philippines where the predator is reported to be lurking below the surface and hunting for humans. The chilling special warns that nearby residents, who rely on the waterway for food and transportation, are in grave danger until the man-eating monster is stopped.

Find out all the shocking details in Croc Terror: Man-Eating Monster, Halloween Night at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.