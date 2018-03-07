



Bring ‘em all back! It’s not just a pipe dream of fans to have an all-winners season of Survivor. Host Jeff Probst is down for the idea too.

In fact, he says it’s not all that far out into the future. “An all-winners season is definitely a possibility,” the Emmy-winning host, 56, tells Us. “To-date, we don’t have enough winners that we think are compelling and that are willing to come back and play again. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

But don’t give up hope just yet. “I love it. It’s a dream to have 20 or 18 winners come back,” Probst adds. “And even though we’ve had 35 seasons, some people don’t want to play again. They’ve tasted the elixir and don’t want to risk it. And there are some winners who don’t feel right to us for an all-winners season and that’s our judgment. That’s how we feel.”

The long-running competition series is currently airing its 36th season, titled “Ghost Island,” where castaways are forced to face the mistakes of past players and attempt to reverse the curse. “It’s a reminder how real Survivor is,” Probst says of the eery stretch of land in Fiji. “It’s one thing to live in a jungle with eight or nine other people. It’s another thing to be taken by a little boat and be dropped on a gigantic island. And left alone. If you can make fire, great. If you can cook that little bit of rice, fantastic. You’ll be sleeping under 30 snuffers from past seasons reminding you of death. And any critters you hear in the night, you’re on your own. It’s pretty unnerving for some.”

Survivor airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

