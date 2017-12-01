Talk about a blindside! JP Hilsabeck admittedly had no idea he was going home during the latest episode of Survivor season 35, “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” — and really, neither did the audience.

A seemingly solid alliance of seven, which we did start to see crumbling, broke apart and Chrissy Hofbeck and Ryan Ulrich were left completely shocked as Hilsabeck walked up to Jeff Probst to get his torch snuffed.

Here, Hilsabeck breaks down his blindside for Us:

Us Weekly: Was there anything at tribal council that tipped you off that things might not go the way you thought they would? Any warning signs?

JP Hilsabeck: No not at all. I had no idea going in. It was an awesome blindside.

Us: Why do you think they targeted you over Chrissy and Ryan?

JH: I would say the sheer physical threat. Both Ryan and Chrissy played a better social game, but when it came down to it, I think they were scared of me winning challenges. Was that a smart choice on their part? I say no!

Us: What was your biggest downfall or mistake in the game? Was there anything you could have done to change your fate?

JH: I feel I should of made a move to break up the seven. But in the end I decided to play it safe. My “safe” choice didn’t work out so well for me.

Survivor airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!