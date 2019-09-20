Author Susan Isaacs Announces Book Tour for ‘Takes One to Know One’

Susan Isaac’s latest novel, Takes One To Know One, is a story of mystery and suspense. Though the New York Times Bestselling author hasn’t published a book since Goldberg Variations in 2012, her highly anticipated new novel has critics buzzing — and she’s heading on a book tour.
Takes One To Know One follows Corie Geller, a former FBI agent who traded in her government gig to get married and have a family on Long Island, New York. Even though she’s content with her routine life, she can’t help but notice something is off with Pete, a friend at a freelancer lunch group. He always brings a different phone with him, arrives early and keeps a diligent eye on the Jeep he parked across the street. Corie wonders if Pete, like her and her FBI past, is hiding something.
The only way for her to find out the truth is by tapping into her instincts and dusting off her badge.
Maureen Corrigan, of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” praised Isaac’s writing abilities. “I can think of no other novelist—popular or highbrow — who consistently celebrates female gutsiness, brains and sexuality,” she said. “She’s Jane Austen with a schmear.”
Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly called the book, “witty, wicked satire from beginning to end.”
Isaac’s previous works include Close Relations, After All These Years, Past Perfect and Goldberg Variations. Takes One To Know One is slated to hit bookstores on Tuesday, October 1.
Check out the information on Isaac’s upcoming book tour below!
Port Washington, New York
Sunday, October 6, 2:30 PM
Port Washington Library
One Library Drive
Lapham Meeting Room
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Wednesday, October 16, 8:00 AM
NAIBA Conference
New Atlantic Independent Booksellers
Crowne Plaza Philadelphia-Cherry Hill
Boston, Massachusetts
Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 PM
Reading With Robin Lenox Hotel
61 Exeter Street at Boylston
Brooklyn, New York
Friday, October 18, 7:00 PM
Center For Fiction
In conversation with Peter Santlofer
15 Lafayette Ave
Detroit, Michigan
Monday, October 21, 1:00 PM
Book & Author Society
Burton Manor 27777 Schoolcraft
Flushing, New York
Saturday, October 26
Queens Library At Forest Hills
108-19 71st Ave
Holbrook, New York
Monday, October 28, 7:00 PM
Long Island Crime Fiction Night with Peter Blauner and Reed Farrel Coleman, moderated by Larry Davidson
Sachem Public Library
150 Holbrook Road Community Room A
Toronto, Ontario
Tuesday, October 29, 8:00 PM
Prosserman JCC
Schwartz/Reisman Centre 9800 Bathurst Street, Vaughan
Morristown, New Jersey
Sunday, November 3, 2:00 PM
Temple B’nai Or
60 Overlook Rd
Tampa, Florida
Saturday, November 9
Tampa Bay Festival of Reading
University of South Florida
St. Petersburg, FL
Miami, Florida
November 23-24
Miami Book Fair International
Scarsdale, New York
Tuesday, December 3
Mid-Westchester JCC
999 Wilmot Road
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!