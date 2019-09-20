Author Susan Isaacs Announces Book Tour for ‘Takes One to Know One’





Susan Isaac’s latest novel, Takes One To Know One, is a story of mystery and suspense. Though the New York Times Bestselling author hasn’t published a book since Goldberg Variations in 2012, her highly anticipated new novel has critics buzzing — and she’s heading on a book tour.

Takes One To Know One follows Corie Geller, a former FBI agent who traded in her government gig to get married and have a family on Long Island, New York. Even though she’s content with her routine life, she can’t help but notice something is off with Pete, a friend at a freelancer lunch group. He always brings a different phone with him, arrives early and keeps a diligent eye on the Jeep he parked across the street. Corie wonders if Pete, like her and her FBI past, is hiding something.

The only way for her to find out the truth is by tapping into her instincts and dusting off her badge.

Maureen Corrigan, of NPR’s “Fresh Air,” praised Isaac’s writing abilities. “I can think of no other novelist—popular or highbrow — who consistently celebrates female gutsiness, brains and sexuality,” she said. “She’s Jane Austen with a schmear.”

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly called the book, “witty, wicked satire from beginning to end.”

Isaac’s previous works include Close Relations, After All These Years, Past Perfect and Goldberg Variations. Takes One To Know One is slated to hit bookstores on Tuesday, October 1.

Check out the information on Isaac’s upcoming book tour below!

Port Washington, New York

Sunday, October 6, 2:30 PM

Port Washington Library

One Library Drive

Lapham Meeting Room

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Wednesday, October 16, 8:00 AM

NAIBA Conference

New Atlantic Independent Booksellers

Crowne Plaza Philadelphia-Cherry Hill

Boston, Massachusetts

Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 PM

Reading With Robin Lenox Hotel

61 Exeter Street at Boylston

Brooklyn, New York

Friday, October 18, 7:00 PM

Center For Fiction

In conversation with Peter Santlofer

15 Lafayette Ave

Detroit, Michigan

Monday, October 21, 1:00 PM

Book & Author Society

Burton Manor 27777 Schoolcraft

Flushing, New York

Saturday, October 26

Queens Library At Forest Hills

108-19 71st Ave

Holbrook, New York

Monday, October 28, 7:00 PM

Long Island Crime Fiction Night with Peter Blauner and Reed Farrel Coleman, moderated by Larry Davidson

Sachem Public Library

150 Holbrook Road Community Room A

Toronto, Ontario

Tuesday, October 29, 8:00 PM

Prosserman JCC

Schwartz/Reisman Centre 9800 Bathurst Street, Vaughan

Morristown, New Jersey

Sunday, November 3, 2:00 PM

Temple B’nai Or

60 Overlook Rd

Tampa, Florida

Saturday, November 9

Tampa Bay Festival of Reading

University of South Florida

St. Petersburg, FL

Miami, Florida

November 23-24

Miami Book Fair International

Scarsdale, New York

Tuesday, December 3

Mid-Westchester JCC

999 Wilmot Road

