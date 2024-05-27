Stevie Nicks is showing support for Taylor Swift on stage.

The legendary singer, 76, wore a gold bracelet that read “TTPD” — the initials representing Swift’s most recent album The Tortured Poets Department — while performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California on Saturday, May 25. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the jewelry that adorned Nicks’ left wrist while she took the stage.

“See even legends love Taylor,” one fan shared via X, after a Swift, 34, fan account posted a video of Nicks wearing the bracelet with the TTPD logo. Another responded, “This means everything to me.”

Nicks’ bracelet is currently on sale via Swift’s website as part of her The Tortured Poets Department merch collection. The 31-song album was released on April 19. Nicks is just one of the A-list stars who’ve shown Swift support for her 11th studio album.

Upon seeing Nicks wearing the gold bracelet, some fans hoped that she and Swift would release a collaboration in the near future.

Of course, Nicks’ friendship with Swift is no surprise. The “Edge of Seventeen” singer penned a poem for Swift’s TTPD album. The CD and vinyl album both included a handwritten version of Nicks’ poem. “For T and me,” Nicks wrote for the dedication.

“He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was brokenhearted / Maybe he was too,” the poem reads. “Neither of them knew / She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try / He couldn’t even see her.”

Nicks referred to this particular relationship as “almost a tragedy.” She continued: “He really can’t answer her / He’s afraid of her / He’s hiding from her / And he knows that he’s hurting her.”

Swift also sings about Nicks on her song “Clara Bow,” which is featured on TTPD.

“You look like Stevie Nicks in ‘75, the hair and lips,” the song lyrics read. “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moon shine a full eclipse / I’m not trying to exaggerate but I think I might die if I made it / Die if I made it.”

Nicks and Swift have been friends for years. In 2010, they performed together at the Grammy Awards, singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” and Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”

That same year, Nicks praised Swift in a TIME profile.

“Taylor reminds me of myself in her determination and her childlike nature. It’s an innocence that’s so special and so rare,” Nicks wrote at the time. “Taylor can do ballads that could be considered pop or rock and then switch back into country. When I turned 20 years old, I had just made the serious decision to never be a dental assistant. Taylor just turned 20, and she’s won four Grammys.”