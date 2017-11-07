Three more days! Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sixth album, Reputation, Taylor Swift shared a video from the secret listening sessions that she held for 500 of her most dedicated fans.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, posted the behind-the-scenes video on her YouTube account on Tuesday, November 7. The parties were held at her homes in four locations across the globe — London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island — in September, one month ahead of the album’s November 10 release date.

The video shows the hand-picked fans arriving in blacked-out buses and excitedly running into each of Swift’s houses. “This is, like, the best day of my entire life,” one fan raves. Another says, “We flew from Ireland [to London]. None of our friends know. We left the country in secret because of Taylor!”

The Swifties gathered in what appears to be the pop star’s living room. “Welcome to the Reputation sessions. Everything about this album is a secret,” she explains.

In L.A., Swift’s close friends Jack Antonoff and Ruby Rose were among the lucky attendees. “This is, like, the best show I’ve ever been to,” quips the Bleachers lead singer, who cowrote many of Swift’s hits, including her recent single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Another superfan adds, “She blew my expectations out of the water. Also, cannot find a favorite. Every song is a freaking masterpiece, and we all were speechless.”

Over in Nashville, a fan called the new songs “phenomenal,” adding, “I think Taylor … is living her best, unapologetically honest life. Every single track she’s so excited about, and I’m so excited about it too. It’s going to be so amazing for the fans and everyone.”

The Associated Press reported that Reputation, which features the singles “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous,” has already broken presale records with more than 400,000 pre-orders. Swift previously held listening parties for her 2014 album, 1989.

