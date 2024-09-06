Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Team USA Swimmer Says Paralympic Athletes Are Hooking Up at the Games Too: ‘The Love Island Village’ (Exclusive)

By
Team USA Swimmer Says Paralympic Athletes Are Hooking Up at the Games Too The Love Island Village 646
Anastasia Pagonis. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Athletes at the 2024 Paris Paralympics are having no problem mixing business with pleasure, according to Team USA swimmer Anastasia Pagonis

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Pagonis — a visually-impaired swimmer who competed in the 400m and 4x100m events at this year’s Games — said her fellow Paralympians have been hooking up with each other left and right. 

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Pagonis said, who spoke to Us while promoting her partnership with Gillette Venus. “It’s the Love Island Village. That is definitely a very, very common thing just about everywhere.”

Pagonis, 20, noted that she is happily partnered with a boyfriend back home — “I’m keeping my safe distance,” she joked — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t enjoying watching everything unfold.

Athletes Quotes About Dating Hooking Up in Olympic Village Over the Years

Related: What Athletes Have Said About Hooking Up in the Olympic Village Through the Years

“I love the drama!” Pagonis exclaimed. “I live for the drama.”

Things are so juicy that Pagonis pitched a reality show about the Village’s after-dark escapades. 

“That’s the plan,” she said. “We have to figure out the TV brand that’s going to film it. We’re doing it. We’ll call it Love Island Village. It will be perfect.”

While some of her fellow Paralympians are busy shacking up on their down time, Pagonis — who  first began losing her vision at 12 years old due to genetic retina disease and autoimmune retinopathy — has been busy addressing misconceptions about what it means to be a person with a disability. 

Team USA Swimmer Says Paralympic Athletes Are Hooking Up at the Games Too The Love Island Village 644
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for PNZ

“I think that people think I have to look a certain way, act a certain way, be a certain way,” Pagonis said. “They put me in this box that I have to fit into. And if I don’t fit into that box, I’m a faker and a liar and all these awful things.”

She continued, “I want to show the world that I can dress cute, I can do my own makeup and I can be a professional athlete.”

Olympic Rower Tried Using Tinder Inside the Olympic Village and It Did Not Go Well

Related: Team USA Rower Used Tinder in Olympic Village — And It Didn't Go Well

When it comes to looking the part, Pagnonis’ partnership with Gillette Venus razors has come in handy for a very specific reason.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Team USA Swimmer Says Paralympic Athletes Are Hooking Up at the Games Too The Love Island Village 647
Gillette Venus

“Before I race, I always have a little shaving party,” Pagonis revealed. “I have to make sure my whole body is super smooth so I can swim fast.”

Pagonis added, “I’m a hairy, Greek girl. I need the razor more than they need me, that’s for sure.”

The 2024 Paris Paralympics come to an end with the closing ceremony on Sunday, September 8. 

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.