Testy Mila Kunis Defends Justin Timberlake — in Russian!

Friends with Benefits — and multi-lingual sass!

Mila Kunis wasn't about to let anyone put Justin Timberlake in a corner during a recent Moscow press conference for their hit comedy.

When a reporter asked Timberlake why he didn't make music anymore, Ukraine-born Kunis rushed to his defense.

Speaking in Russian, she interjected, "Why movies? Why not? What kind of question is that? Why are you here?"

After a translator cleared things up for Timberlake, he quipped that Kunis "is my bodyguard."

Kunis' quip was applauded on Twitter. Wrote one fan: "Mila Kunis=Female Bradley Cooper." Bradley Cooper spoke fluent French in a recent web video that went viral.

Watch Kunis' heroic Russian outburst now!

