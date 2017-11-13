The twisted world of E!’s The Arrangement is back. Season 2’s drama-filled season will premiere Sunday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

“There are people out there who want to see you fail,” Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) says in the exclusive promo above. “And all I can say about that is … that none of it is worth spending a second of your life feeling powerless. And I’ll never let that happen again.”

Megan snapped at the end of season 1 and this time there’s no stopping her. After being forced to undergo therapy at the Institute of The Higher Mind, she’s angry and more powerful than ever. She’s taking control of her life and moving forward with her plan to take down the IHM. She’s also planning her “fairy tale” wedding to Kyle (Josh Henderson), which is turning out to be far different than she ever had imagined her wedding planning would be.

It’s not easy scheduling fittings, a bachelorette party, photo shoots and an engagement party when you’re trying to sabotage an institute — and find out more about Kyle’s connection to IHM leader Terence (Michael Vartan) and his wife Deann (Lexa Doig). The truth about how and why Kyle is connected to them will come out this season, as well as a dark side of Kyle audiences have yet to see.

The digital companion series The Arrangement Post Nup will also return on March 11, following 9 p.m. ET premiere on E!

