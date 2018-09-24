As Chris Harrison would say, this is the most dramatic episode of The Bachelor yet.

The Vietnamese version of the reality series went viral across the world when contestants Minh Thu and Truc Nhu found love with each other while competing for the affections of lead Nguyen Quoc Trung.

“I went into this competition to find love,” Thu said to Trung during a recent rose ceremony. “I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else.”

A visibly emotional Thu then walked over to Nhu and gave her a long hug, much to the surprise of the other contestants.

“Come home with me,” Thu repeatedly said to Nhu, who later approached Trung and said, “I’m sorry. I really wanted to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.”

Trung responded, “I want to ask: If you decide this, would you feel regretful? This doesn’t change my decision. I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you’ll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say.”

Despite the Bachelor’s plea, Nhu ultimately decided to return her rose. “I know you’ll find someone who really loves you, who understands you, who knows how to take care of you, who can look at you from afar and know how you’re feeling,” she told him. “I’m sorry.”

The two women walked out of the ceremony together. However, the Asian news website NextShark reported that Nhu decided to come back to the show after another conversation with Trung. She reportedly said, “I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!