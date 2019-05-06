The Bentonville Film Festival Is Celebrating Its 5th Anniversary

The Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas is celebrating its fifth year, starting on Tuesday, May 7! The five-day festival will be showing movies competing in the categories Feature Narratives, Feature Documentaries, Shorts and Episodics.

So, what can movie buffs expect from the festival? Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes a cameo in the documentary Bamboo and Bared Wire, while singer Sabrina Carpenter acts in the coming-of-age film The Short History of the Long Road. Love, Simon star Logan Miller appears in Being Frank, Rick Fox acts as a coach in Game — and that is just a few of the films that will be gracing the silver screens.

The festival, which runs through Saturday, May 11, will also feature showings of Black Panther, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Forrest Gump and more popular releases!

