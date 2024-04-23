Taylor Swift’s massive success often seems written in the stars.

The singer released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April 2024. Although Swift announced the project two months prior while accepting a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she kept the existence of 15 additional tracks a secret.

Two hours after TTPD dropped at midnight on April 19, Swift revealed that the record was a double album and released 15 previously unannounced songs. Us Weekly combed through the 31 songs and handpicked 12 tunes that epitomize the traits of each astrological sign.

Keep scrolling to see which TTPD song corresponds with each zodiac sign:

Aries: ‘But Daddy I Love Him’

An unapologetic anthem about loving who you love despite what the haters think is perfect for a bold and brave Aries. This fire sign doesn’t have time for lectures from “judgmental creeps” about how they should behave. The first sign of the zodiac, Aries know what they want, and no amount of “bitching and moaning” from anyone is going to stop them from getting it.

Taurus: ‘Peter’

On “Peter,” Swift evokes the tale of Wendy and Peter Pan while singing about a love interest whom she “let the lamp burn for” as the years went by, holding out hope that they would grow up. The tale of unrewarded patience will ring a little too true for Tauruses.

Tauruses are loyal and stubborn, meaning they don’t give up easily on the people they love. As a resistant-to-change earth sign, they tend to romanticize past relationships simply because it’s what they know.

Gemini: ‘Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus’

As the most adaptable sign, Geminis try on many different identities throughout their lives. This mercurial air sign energy is present in “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus” as Swift sings about changing “plans and lovers and outfits and rules” and stepping into the role of goddess, villain and fool.

While Geminis genuinely enjoy constant change, they sometimes struggle to pin down who they really are. When Swift sings, “If you wanna break my cold, cold heart, just say, ‘I loved you the way that you were,’” Geminis will feel a stab of recognition. They know a thing or two about longing for someone who has loved them throughout all of their shapeshifting.

Cancer: ‘Fortnight’

The description of a suburban nightmare in “Fortnight,” where you live next door to the one that got away and fantasize about killing their wife as she “waters flowers,” screams Cancer. Given their strong desire to settle down and build a home, Cancers are susceptible to getting stuck in a situation that isn’t right for them.

These water signs feel their emotions deeply, but they often suffer in silence to keep the peace. You might be surprised to learn that the Cancer you’re making small talk about the weather with actually feels like their love for you is ruining their life.

Leo: ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’

Born performers, Leos know that the show must go on even when their hearts are broken. Their positivity is almost pathological, and they genuinely do feel better acting like everything is fine than they do wallowing in their pain. However, even when Leos want to be vulnerable, they struggle to do so. Their pride doesn’t allow them to let their fabulous masks slip even for a second.

Also, what Leo doesn’t act like it’s their birthday every day?

Virgo: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

As a practical — and let’s be honest, judgmental — earth sign, Virgos are definitely side-eyeing their self-important love interest for using a typewriter. They’re also loving it as one of the most intelligent and artistic signs, but they’ll still roll their eyes about it.

Virgos love to humble people and bring them back down to earth, as Swift does when she sings, “You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’re modern idiots.” Confident in their abilities to improve themselves and others, Virgos often view their romantic partners as projects. Good luck finding someone who can decode you better than they can!

Libra: ‘I Look in People’s Windows’

The romantics and idealists of the zodiac, Libras aren’t spending their breakups crying at home or meeting someone new at the club. Instead, they are wandering around at twilight, peering into strangers’ dining rooms “transfixed by rose golden glows” and imagining what might happen if they saw their former lover’s eyes through the pane.

Ruled by Venus, Libras are lovers of beauty. They have a way of making even their darkest chapters sparkle like a candle burning in a window.

Scorpio: ‘The Black Dog’

Scorpios are one of the most intense and possessive signs, and they’ll definitely ask a love interest to share their location after the first date. They’ll continue to check it when the romance fizzles out, just as Swift admits to doing on “The Black Dog.”

Scorpios are confident and they ride-or-die for those they love, which is why they won’t “understand how you don’t miss” them after the breakup. Their ex may have moved on, but a determined and obsessive Scorpio will continue to keep tabs on them, because “old habits die screaming” for these stubborn water signs.

Sagittarius: ‘The Bolter’

No one values their independence more than a Sagittarius. They’ll run the second they feel trapped, just like the subject of “The Bolter.” On the first track of TTPD’s back half, Swift sings about a “splendidly selfish” little girl who grows into a woman that “always ends up” leaving her lovers’ in the rearview mirror of a town car.

The wild and slightly careless Sagittarius heart will know exactly what Swift means when she sings, “As she was leaving it felt like breathing.”

Capricorn: ‘The Prophecy’

Capricorns are perhaps the most hardworking and ambitious sign. While their discipline and focus will bring them great success, it often means neglecting other areas of their lives.

“I’ve been on my knees, change the prophecy / Don’t want money, just someone who wants my company,” Swift sings on “The Prophecy.” Capricorns will relate to the painful revelation that no amount of wealth or achievement will bring them love.

Aquarius: ‘I Hate It Here’

On “I Hate It Here,” Swift sings about escaping reality and going to “secret gardens” in her mind which only she has the key to. As the most eccentric and aloof sign, Aquarians are dedicated daydreamers. They are unconventional thinkers and may come across detached at times. However, don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t care. Aquarians are humanitarians who have definitely fantasized about a “better planet” where “only the gentle survived.”

Pisces: ‘Down Bad’

Highly creative and sensitive souls, Pisces are prone to romanticism and escapism. Unlike Aquarians who are solving real-world problems with their daydreams, Pisces are truly off on another planet thinking about twin flames and “cosmic love.”

This energy is reflected on the first verse of “Down Bad” before we learn what happens when you crush a Pisces’ dreams: they temporarily lose all will to live. Reality seems “hollow” to a Pisces after they’ve gotten a taste of feeling “heavenstruck.”