The Challenge universe is expanding once again! The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars is returning for another season and Us Weekly can exclusively announce the cast. This season, 10 fan-favorite champions from past seasons of The Challenge will compete against the “stars” team, which for the first time, consists of both celebs and athletes. The winner will take home a share of $150,000 to donate to their charities.

Here’s how the format works this season: The winning team of each challenge will nominate an MVP, who will receive money for their charity and be safe for the week. The MVP will then choose the LVP (least valuable player) to go straight into elimination. The losing team will also nominate an LVP to go into elimination.

Mike “The Miz” Miznanin is returning to host the season. The Miz, 37, first appeared on The Real World: Back to New York in 2001 and went on to compete in five seasons of The Challenge. Then he pursued his career as a WWE wrestler and holds the current title for Intercontinental Champion. He also welcomed his first daughter with wife Maryse Miznanin on Tuesday, March 27.

See the full cast list below and watch the exclusive trailer:

Champs

Aneesa Ferriera (Finalist on The Gauntlet 2, The Duel)

Ashley Mitchell (Winner, Invasion)

Kailah Casillas (Finalist, Vendettas)

Kam Williams (Finalist, Vendettas)

Tori Deal (Finalist, Dirty 30)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (Winner, Rivals 2, Invasion)

Devin Walker (Finalist, Rivals 3)

Shane Landrum

Tony Raines (Finalist, Vendettas)

Wes Bergmann (Winner, The Duel, Rivals 2)

Stars

Drake Bell (actor, competing for Global Down Syndrome)

Lil Mama (artist, competing for Man Up! Inc)

Casper Smart (dancer, competing for Inner-City Kids

Brooke Hogan (TV personality, competing for PETA)

Hennessy Carolina (Cardi B’s sister, competing for BronxWorks)

Daniel Gibson (former NBA star, competing for American Diabetes Association)

Selita Ebanks (model, competing for New Yorkers for Children)

Arian Foster (former NFL star, competing for the Arian Foster Foundation)

Louise Hazel (Olympian, competing for BLSYW)

Jozea Flores (Big Brother star, competing for Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund)

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars will premiere on MTV Tuesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

