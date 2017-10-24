“Let’s break it down,” The Challenge vet turned WWE superstar turned host Mike “The Miz” Mizanin says in the first promo for The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. With that, we meet the “10 excited stars” competing, including former NFL player Terrell Owens, Olympian Shawn Johnson and rapper Riff Raff.

“I don’t know what to expect,” rapper and model, Justina Valentine says in the sneak peek. “I’m excited,” Romeo Miller adds. However, it looks like current Dancing With the Stars contestant Owens is not so excited. “I didn’t sign up for this,” he says angrily.

Then there’s Chris “CT” Tamburello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who once again appear to be starting trouble. CT, who stays seated on the couch in the promo, is screaming Owens, “Are you gonna hit me?” It looks like Bananas is actually holding T.O. back!

The promo ends with a shocked Bananas saying, “This has never happened, what the f—k?!” For someone who has won six challenges to say that, it must mean something crazy is going on.

The special eight-week event will feature 10 celebrity athletes facing off against 10 Challenge champs. Winners will compete to take a share of the $150,000 grand prize to be donated to their charity of choice.

The full cast list and their respective charities are below:

Ariane Andrew / Charity: Black Girls Rock

Josh Murray / Charity: Extra Special People

Kim Glass / Charity: Covenant House

Matt Rife / Charity: World Wildlife Foundation

Michelle Waterson / Charity: MVP Vets and Players

Justina Valentine / Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network

Riff Raff / Charity: Nevada SPCA

Romeo Miller / Charityr: Team Hope NOLA

Shawn Johnson / Charity: Hope Sports

Terrell Owens / Charity: Ky Cares Foundation

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres on MTV Tuesday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

