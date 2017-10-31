The first four finalists on The Challenge XXX are living the dream. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 31, episode, Tori Deal, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley and Cara Maria Sorbello take a boat ride to a private island. While on the boat, the finalists discuss what they’d do if they were to win the million dollar prize.

“So proud to be here with some of the best competitors in Challenge history,” Tori says in the sneak peek.

”How crazy [is it that] three [of us] that came from the redemption house are now [going] straight to the final, plus the rookie of the year,” Jordan says referencing the group and Tori, who appeared on two seasons of Are You the One?, but this is her first challenge.

“I think if I won, my dad would be so proud of me,” she says. “If I could just go home and take a week off and take my dad to the Grand Canyon, it would just be, like, everything to me.”

“The dirty 30, the biggest prize money ever… if I win this, I could ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after with my family,” CT says in his interview. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make all my dreams come true.”

This is CT’s 13th challenge, and will be his seventh final. So, could he pull off his third win?

The Challenge vet revealed during last season of The Challenge, Invasion of the Champions — which he went on to win — that he recently had become a new father. Earlier this season when he found out that one million dollars was on the line, he immediately said that could help with diapers.

The Challenge: XXX airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

