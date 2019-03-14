The resistance is here. Season 3 of The Good Fight features much more action — including a punch in the face — as the cast reveal in a new sneak peek.

“News is breaking over us like waves, so it’s having this toxic effect. It’s making us all crazy,” Christine Baranski, who plays Diane Lockhart in the Good Wife spinoff, says in the video above.

“I think last season was a lot of us being affected by what was going on in the world,” Audra McDonald, who portrays Liz Reddick-Lawrence, adds, noting that in season 3 they’re no longer “on the sidelines.”

For more on what to expect from season 3 of The Good Fight, including interviews with Cush Jumbo, Gary Cole and Delroy Lindo, watch the sneak peek above!

The Good Fight premieres on CBS All Access Thursday, March 14.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!