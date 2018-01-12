Gearing up for another binge-worthy season. Us Weekly caught up with the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale on the 2018 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, where they dished on what to expect for season 2 and more.

“It’s better [than the first season,]” Max Minghella, who plays Nick Blaine on the Hulu original series, told Us at the event in Santa Monica on Thursday, January 11.

The actors agreed when it came to what fans can expect to be surprised about for the Emmy award-winning show — everything! “I think everything because it doesn’t come from source material,” showrunner Bruce Miller explained to Us. “I don’t know, there’s a lot more story to tell.”

Elisabeth Moss, who won the Critics Choice award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Offred, added, “I mean, I agree. It’s all new because we’re going past the book, so I think we can’t help but be surprising.”

O.T. Fagbenle, who plays Moss’ onscreen husband, detailed the behind-the-scenes on-set vibe. “Shooting it is good times. It really is! We have a lot of laughs,” he said. “I think you have to. I mean, that’s what they say anyway. Dramas are the most fun sets and comedy is the most serious. That seems to be the case for our show.”

He added: “Anytime I get a chance to work with Elisabeth, it’s just a treasure. She’s got such a welcoming and supportive air about her. It’s a barrel of laughs.”

On a more serious note, Miller reflected on the parallels between the show and the current political climate, and if this season will include any real-life inspiration. “There always is. All that stuff bleeds in, whether it bleeds into the scripts or — strangely last year, almost everything we did in [a] scene, happened in the real world,” he told Us.

“And the same things hold true this year: The ideas and the things we film we eerily find happening on the television. Unfortunately, very soon afterward. So I know for a fact there’s all sorts of stuff that happens in the real world. But with any luck, no more,” he concluded.

Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to begin streaming on Hulu in April.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!