Lo Bosworth reflected on her real-life friendships with her costars becoming “challenged” while filming The Hills because the producers allegedly pitted the women against each other during several scenarios.

Bosworth, now 37, appeared on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast on Friday, April 19, where she discussed the The Hills cast having difficulty forging friendships off camera.

“Not by our own fault,” Bosworth said. “We were very young women constantly put into compromised situations where we had to blood-sport it out against each other to get through a day of production.”

Bosworth appeared during seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach alongside her best friend Lauren Conrad and their high school classmates Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Morgan Smith, Christina Sinclair, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz. She then became a supporting cast member on The Hills throughout seasons 2 and 3.

Bosworth said she was “not as good on reality TV” as her other costars because she wasn’t as interested in getting involved in the drama.

“I served a very specific role, which I’m actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn’t have to get into it too much,” she continued. “But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day because there’s so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you.”

While most of the cast has moved on from reality TV, Bosworth teased that the Laguna Beach crew may be reuniting for something special.

“Lauren and I are friends, and there are rumblings that there may be a 20th-anniversary special of Laguna Beach that’s coming down the pipeline, maybe,” Bosworth said. “I sort of talked to a couple people about it because we graduated from high school in 2004. It’s 2024. It is our true 20-year high school reunion this year, and so in the context of Laguna, I think it would be great to get back together with the old gang.”

Bosworth called Laguna Beach a kinder reality show, whereas she thought The Hills was much more cutthroat, and she’s happy for her former classmates.

“I think that everybody’s doing really well, everybody is really friendly,” Bosworth said of her Laguna Beach castmates. “And Laguna’s a kind, nice version of reality TV, right? You get to The Hills and it’s, like, much bigger impact from a drama and trauma perspective.”